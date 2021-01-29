£1.3 million released for new cycling and walking routes in Bury

Share Facebook

Greater Manchester’s Bee Network plan to deliver the ‘UK’s first’ joined-up cycling and walking network is set to see a boost in Bury, with £1.3 million of funding released for new cycling and walking routes.

Today, 29th January, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) approved £1.3 million of the Mayor’s Challenge Fund to progress four cycling and walking schemes in Bury.

This funding will see these cycling and walking proposals developed further, as part of Bury’s ambitions to deliver a network of safe cycling and walking routes and low traffic neighbourhoods, providing its residents with a more pleasant, safer place to live and work and an alternative way to travel.

These schemes take the total number of Mayor’s Challenge Fund packages at development stage to 63, with a committed delivery value of £34.6 million.

The schemes include Fishpool Active Neighbourhood, Elton Beeway, Radcliffe Bee Network and Pimhole Active Neighbourhood and mark a step forward in delivering Bury’s ambitions of providing key links across communities. This includes delivering the new Gigg Mills bridge over the River Roch, a route that has been closed for two years.

In addition, Bury will start construction on its first CYCLOPS junction, of which the latest has recently been launched in Bolton, at the Market Street/Angouleme Way junction in the town centre which will tie in with the Fishpool route improvements.

“This year marks a significant milestone for the Bee Network, as we see over 35 projects that have been in planning for the last couple of years, delivered,” said Chris Boardman, Greater Manchester’s cycling and walking commissioner. “It’s clear from Bury’s plans that they are heavily invested in what we’re aiming to achieve across the whole of Greater Manchester, and are moving forward at pace.

“These schemes will provide a genuine alternative to the car for local journeys, the school run or the work commute, as well as creating a more pleasant place to live, grow up and get on. Great work Bury!”

Councillor Lucy Smith, cabinet member transport and infrastructure, added: “These schemes will give our communities a real opportunity to re-think their travel habits and make cycling and walking their norm for local journeys.

“As well as being cheaper and better for the environment, building active travel into our day-to-day lives is an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle. Bringing these investment plans to fruition will make way for a much greener and fitter future for all.”

The latest approved schemes are:

1. Bury Fishpool Active Neighbourhood – This scheme will see new crossings on the A56 and Market Street to create a joined-up route for those who walk or cycle, improving east-west links between Redvales, Fishpool and the town centre. A new bridge crossing over the River Roch will also provide direct access from the Fishpool area to the Pilsworth Industrial Estate. Latest MCF funding requirement, £443,904

2. Bury Radcliffe Bee Network – This scheme will deliver a new bridge and shared path for pedestrians and cyclists to help join a route over the River Irwell and improve accessibility to the Radcliffe tram stop. A new toucan crossing is also planned on Church Street West. Latest MCF funding requirement, £297,395

3. Bury Pimhole Active Neighbourhood – This will deliver new crossings on the A58 Rochdale Road, plus other infrastructure improvements within the Pimhole and Willow Street estate area to provide safe space and encourage more local trips by bike or foot. Latest MCF funding requirement, £289,061

4. Bury Elton Bee Network – This scheme will deliver a new bridge crossing over the River Irwell and the Manchester, Bolton and Bury Canal, providing a route for both people travelling by foot or bike that directly links a strategic development area with local schools and Bury town centre. Latest MCF funding requirement, £262,945

These schemes will be part of Greater Manchester’s Bee Network, a 1,800 mile joined up cycling and walking network across the city-region. So far, 82 schemes from the ten GM local authorities and TfGM are in the development pipeline for the Mayor’s Challenge Fund (MCF), with a total value of £493 million – around a third of the total forecast cost of £1.5 billion required to deliver the Bee Network as a whole across Greater Manchester over the next ten years.

