100% debuts Armega Forecast System

100% has launched the Armega Forecast System, an accessory to the Armega goggle.

The Armega Forecast is a complete mud system comprised of precision engineering that operates seamlessly in the worst conditions, said the brand. “Smoother pulls, wider film, and multiple advanced systems contribute to achieving your goal by providing the maximum amount of vision,” said a statement. “Add the revolutionary Forecast Shield for an additional layer of protection.”

The Forecast Shield attaches to the goggle frame over the film system to improve film retention against the lens. This improves resistance to water seepage behind the film and prevents heavier, stickier mud from peeling the film away.

Armega Forecast Features:

– 50mm ultra-wide film provides the maximum vertical field of view

– Transparent mud visor prevents seepage behind the film

– Multiple canister scrapers clean the film to reduce mud consumption

– Translucent rear canisters provide easy viewing of the remaining film

– Smooth action film puller provides a rapid cleaning of the entire field of view

– Overspin limiter keeps film taut at all times to resist turbulent wind release

– Utilises the proven Armega rapid lens changing and locking system

100% is distributed in the UK by Silverfish.