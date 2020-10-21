100% launches Generation 2 goggles

Share Facebook

100% has launched its Generation 2 line of high-performance goggles, with updates to the Racecraft, Accuri and Strata styles.

According to the brand, all three Gen 2 styles have a 17.5% increased vertical field of view over the Gen 1 models.

“Field of view is everything in racing, and our designers made that their number one focus for our Gen 2 goggles,” said 100% CEO Ludo Boinnard. “We didn’t just want to meet the demands of the fastest racers in the world, we wanted to exceed them. With the Gen 2 line, the best goggles in the world got even better.”

The Racecraft 2 is the premier, championship-proven goggle that has been “refined to have an even more expansive field of view and unmatched comfort for continued dominance on the track”, said the brand. The Accuri 2 sets a “new benchmark” for premium performance at a mid-tier price and the Strata 2 offers “exceptional value for everyday riders and growing racers”.

All three Gen 2 styles support triple post-tear-offs, an extra-wide silicone-coated strap, a nine-point lens retention system and anti-fog coated polycarbonate lens. Gen 2 goggles also feature plush face foam and an improved nose fitment.

100percent.com

