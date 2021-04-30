100% launches spring 2021 MTB riding gear collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

100% has launched its spring 2021 MTB riding gear collection.

The collection includes ‘everything a rider would need and pushes the performance boundaries of technical mountain bike riding apparel and protection,’ said the brand.

Leading off the 2021 collection is the all-new R-Core Concept. When paired with the R-Core X pant, the R-Core Concept combo offers maximum mobility in the riding position, said 100%. The two-piece unit starts with a long sleeve stretchable body topped off with a lightweight bib for an aerodynamic fit and increased ventilation with full range of motion.

100% continues to make incremental gains throughout the spring 2021 women’s MTB collection; the 2021 women’s range infuses premium technical features that bring the full line to the ‘next level’.

“Protection needs are fully covered by the latest 100% collection,” said a statement. “If it is ultimate protection you’re after then the top scoring and Level 2 certified Surpass is a must. Having just collected a perfect 10/10 in MBR magazine these guards ticks all the boxes with riders. If a more lightweight guard is needed then reach for the Ridecamp or new Terratec+.”

Joining the line-up of knee and elbow pads for 2021 are the new Tarka upper bodyguards available as a vest, short sleeve or long sleeve options, which offer riders extra peace of mind with SmartShock Level 2 CE Impact Protection.

The 100% glove range features new colours and designs of the ultra-thin Sling and best-selling Brisker range. Finally, the whole 100% casual range has been refreshed with new styles, designs and colours across the collection of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, caps and jackets.

100% goggles, protection, riding gear, casual and gloves are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and are available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com.

Retailers interested in becoming a 100% stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the sales team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.