100,000 rides completed on Beryl bikes

Beryl, has hit a milestone of 100,000 rides completed across its schemes in the UK.

The 100,000th rider took their ride on 10th February at 7:03 am. The Beryl team has reached out to the rider with a ‘token of appreciation’.

Beryl’s hybrid service first launched in Bournemouth and Poole in June 2019 and was quickly introduced to City of London, Hereford and Hackney. The scheme will continue to grow in the coming months, expanding to Watford, Norwich and New York’s Staten Island.

Beryl CEO Phil Ellis said: “It’s been a fantastic eight months for Beryl and we’re delighted to have hit a significant milestone in such a short space of time. We’re finding that every day new customers are adopting cycling as a sustainable form of transport for short journeys.

“We’re excited about what’s to come in the next few months as we launch in new cities, develop more partnerships and welcome some warmer weather!”

The certified B-Corp organisation has held events and activities encouraging active travel across its locations, including a free week of travel around Christmas time in Hereford as well as a free 24 hour day pass to cycle in London.

During Hereford Free Week, in partnership with Herefordshire Council and sponsored by the Department for Transport, Beryl saw 3,800 trips completed. This represented a 60% increase in average daily cycle trips for Hereford, according to the 2011 census data.

Beryl founder Emily Brooke MBE added: “The team has worked incredibly hard to achieve this and it’s a major milestone after a few short months of having our bikes on-street. As we prepare to take our service into more cities as well as overseas, it’s amazing to have this display of engagement and enjoyment from our riders across the UK!”