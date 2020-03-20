2020 Ebike Summit rescheduled to September

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 2020 Ebike Summit has been rescheduled to 8th September, in line with Government policy regarding COVID-19.

All bookings will be carried forward to this new date, organisers have said. The event had been due to take place on 16th April at Wolfson College, Oxford University.

The London Bike Show, Taipei Cycle, Sea Otter Classic, Bespoked, Mountain Mayhem and the NAHBS have also been postponed or cancelled in 2020 over concerns of COVID-19.

“Although we have had to put the brakes on for now, we will use this extra time to shift our event up a gear and further enhance the summit’s offering for all delegates,” said an Ebike Summit statement.

“We would like to thank all our partners and exhibitors, and our venue, Wolfson College, for their ongoing support throughout this process. It’s clearly a challenging time for everybody. We will continue to update our website and social media with more information on the exciting new plans we have for the Ebike Summit.

“Please stay safe, and keep cycling!”