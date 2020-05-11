2020 national Bikeability Awards winners announced

Share Facebook

The Bikeability Trust has announced the winners of the third annual national Bikeability Awards programme with a ‘virtual’ award presentation this year, due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The primary aim of the awards programme is to reward and promote the work that the Bikeability industry and partners are doing. Secondary aims include collecting case studies that can be used both to showcase Bikeability to external audiences, and to provide examples of best practice for peer-to-peer learning within the industry.

Paul Robison, CEO of the Bikeability Trust, said: “Every year I am profoundly touched by the amazing tales of commitment, determination and professionalism to teach and learn – from trainees who have to overcome significant physical challenges to do the Bikeability training, to the school teachers and instructors that demonstrate so much dedication, imagination and determination to deliver the best possible training for the children. And all the work that the providers and local authorities across the country put in to ensure training is delivered on-time and to the highest standards.

“The annual awards provide a great opportunity to ensure these achievements are recognised and rewarded and we hope to be able to hold a series of face-to-face presentations with the worthy recipients later this year.”

Results for the 2020 Awards are:

1. Instructor of the Year:

Runner up: Joe Webb (London Borough of Bromley)

Winner: Anna Hay (Outspoken Training)

2. Provider of the Year:

Runner up (joint): Cycling Instructor Ltd

Runner up (joint): Cycle Confident

Winner: Avanti Cycling

3. Local Authority /SGO Host School Partner of the Year:

Runner up (joint): Manchester City Council

Runner up (joint): Lincolnshire County Council

Winner: Wokingham Borough Council

4. School Teacher/Governor of the Year:

Winner: Gemma Downing, Ide Primary School, Devon

5. Trainee of the Year (Pete Rollings Award):

Runner Up: Aisha Jesani, London

Winner: Alazar Sahele, West Sussex

6. Most Proactive Primary School

Runner Up: Shinfield St. Mary’s Cof E Junior School, Wokingham

Winner: Ashwood Park Primary School, Wordsley, Stourbridge