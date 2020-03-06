2020 Sea Otter Classic postponed due to coronavirus

Share Facebook

The 2020 Sea Otter Classic will be rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

New dates for the event, which was due to take place from 16th to 19th April, will be announced by the middle of next week, president and CEO Frank Yohannan said. The Bicycle Leadership Conference will also be rescheduled.

The full statement read:

Sea Otter Classic Supporters,

After a thorough review of the coronavirus threat, we’ve decided to reschedule April’s Sea Otter Classic. Additionally, People for Bikes and Sea Otter Classic will reschedule the Bicycle Leadership Conference.

We are coordinating with local authorities to determine the best dates to host the 2020 Sea Otter Classic and Bicycle Leadership Conference. We anticipate announcing those dates by the middle of next week.

Information regarding registration refunds and rollovers will be posted on our website once the new dates have been finalized.

Thank you again for your understanding and support during these challenging times.