2020 Tour de France postponed until August

The 2020 Tour de France will now take place from 29th August to 20th September after being postponed due to COVID-19.

Large-scale events have been banned in France until mid-July following the president’s address on Monday evening.

Other sporting events, including Wimbledon, the Olympics and the football European Championships, are not taking place in 2020 at all, either being delayed or cancelled.

Initially scheduled to take place from the 27th June to 19th July, the Tour de France will still follow the same route, with no changes, from Nice to Paris.

The women’s event, La Course by le Tour de France avec FDJ, which was initially scheduled to take place on the 19th July on the Champs Elysées, will also be postponed to a date that is still to be determined, but it will take place during the Tour de France 2020.

The 30th edition of the Etape du Tour cyclosportive, originally scheduled to take place on the 5th July, will be postponed to a date yet to be determined.