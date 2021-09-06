29th Eurobike sees 18,770 trade visitors attend

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 29th edition of Eurobike saw a total of 630 exhibitors from 68 countries and 18,770 trade visitors attend the show, while 13,424 consumers came to the two Eurobike Festival Days.

The trade show also unveiled further details of the new concept for Frankfurt 2022, which has seen a ‘high level of support’ from both established and new customers.

“With four days of high visitor numbers, Eurobike 2021 was a big success,” said Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen. “Despite numerous challenges, we were positively surprised by the significant international presence. In sunny weather and a positive atmosphere, there was strong business drive, further underling the enormous potential for bicycles.”

In addition to the DACH region comprising Austria, Germany and Switzerland, there were high numbers of visitors from Eastern Europe and Southern Europe. Furthermore, the show welcomed trade visitors from the US, the Middle East and Asia.

“We were really pleased and surprised to see how many international visitors attended the show – far more than expected, especially from manufacturing,” said head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger.

Burkhard Stork, managing director, German Bike Industry Association (ZIV), said: “Despite the challenging conditions, the Eurobike team has once again staged an outstanding industry gathering and successful international trade show. The ZIV member organisations spoke of high-quality, concentrated talks in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere.

“In times like these especially, there is a lot to discuss and talk about. Above all though – the bicycle industry was finally able to meet up in a face-to-face setting again. As the last year for Eurobike at Lake Constance, a bridge has been built for the future of the show in Frankfurt. The time in Friedrichshafen was fantastic.

“We would like to thank the trade show organisers and the city of Friedrichshafen for these many excellent years. The importance of Eurobike for the unique development of the German and international bike business is something that cannot be stressed often enough. We’re delighted to continue the partnership at Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt am Main.”

The show also had numerous accompanying conferences, including the sold-out Bike Biz Revolution prior to the show, the Eurobike Academy, Travel Talk, and the fully-booked Start-Up Area, 36 Eurobike Award products and some 1,000 test bikes in the Demo Area. One in five visitors took advantage of the test course to try out next season’s models.

The Eurobike Festival Days attracted 13,424 bike enthusiasts to Lake Constance. They saw performances from international stars of the trial and BMX scene, enjoyed numerous test ride opportunities, and gathered information about international bike tourism offers at Holiday on Bike.

“For two days, the industry celebrated bikes in style with all bike fans,” said Dirk Heidrich, Eurobike show director. “There was a very good response, and we were able to create positive energy to get more people on bikes. The Festival Days are very important to the industry and to us as well – which is why we intend to expand them in future.”

Bernhard Lange, managing partner of Paul Lange & Co. OHG, said: “Visitor footfall at our stand on both of the first two days met and also exceeded our expectations.

“After one and a half years of being restricted to remote contact via video conferences, telephone and e-mail, you could feel how much visitors, our customers and partners appreciated the opportunity that the show presented to meet again in person and exchange ideas and opinions directly within the industry. We received very positive feedback from our customers about our presence at Eurobike.

“Naturally, we feel somewhat sad at having to say goodbye to Friedrichshafen – we have been partners since the trade show first started at Lake Constance and greatly appreciate the warm welcome the region has always shown. Nevertheless, the move to one of Europe’s foremost metropolitan regions is the right way forward to restart as Eurobike 2.0 and meet the requirements of the bicycle industry as it becomes a leading driver of modern, sustainable mobility.”

The new show concept for next year was released before Eurobike 2021. In 2022, the 30th edition of the trade show will take place from 13th-17th July in Frankfurt.

“This move represents a huge opportunity,” said Reisinger. “In addition to established topics, there will be new themes and we look forward to widespread interest and further support for the new future direction.”

Check out BikeBiz’s galleries from Day One and Day Two of Eurobike 2021 here.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: