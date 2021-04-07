2pure appointed new distribution partner for Nuun

Share Facebook

2pure has been appointed the exclusive UK and Ireland distribution partner for Nuun Hydration.

“We’re so excited to join forces with 2pure to expand our impact and inspire more muuvment through better hydration in the UK and Ireland,” said Nuun CEO Kevin Rutherford.

George Bowie, founder of 2pure, added: “Having always admired Nuun for their pioneering work in developing the hydration category, it is a real privilege to get the opportunity to work with the brand. We are excited by the challenge of educating the consumer on the benefits of Nuun, to drive the demand not just for sport, but for improving hydration and wellbeing in everyday life.”

2pure’s multi-channel distribution model across cycle, run, outdoor, grocery and pharmacy provides the expertise and relationships to continue the mission of Nuun to ‘keep everyone as hydrated as possible’. Nuun has become a key product for more and more people in the UK, and 2pure said it is excited to expand the UK product offering and growth into new marketplaces, including offering a direct-to-consumer platform for the UK which launches in early May 2021.

2pure will reach out to all current Nuun stockists to offer support during the distribution transition. For trade enquiries and if you would like to become a stockist, please contact the sales team using the details below.

Email: trade@2pure.co.uk

Tel: 0131 449 4147

