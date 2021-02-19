2Pure, Lizard Skins supporting The Contour Collective for 2021

Share Facebook

2Pure has announced a Lizard Skins partnership with The Contour Collective for 2021.

As more and more people discover riding, Lizard Skins and 2Pure believe that promoting inclusivity and accessibility in mountain biking is one of the most important issues in cycling. The Contour Collective is a new project which shares these values.

“I’m excited to launch The Contour Collective as a rider/racer owned project working closely with some amazing brands to share my riding and racing experience to help more riders into mountain biking. We have both hugely benefited from having mountain biking in our lives and want to create content which helps increase participation and help others develop in the sport. While we’ll continue to race, we want to give back to the sport through The Contour Collective and the resources we’ll be working on in 2021,” said founder Chris Hutchens.

“With various trail and location resources planned along with Youtube content and the recently launched Derailed Podcast, hosted by Morgy Bear (Morgan Gulland), The Contour Collective will have something for everyone.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Hutch and also support Morgy Bear bring something new to the ever-growing world of podcasts. We have some new ideas for content and will also be continuing to race in the UK and at some international events when we’re allowed to. It’s amazing to be launching The Contour Collective at such an exciting time in the bike industry, with so many people getting into cycling. I hope we can help a lot of people unleash their potential.”

2021 will see videos coming most weeks and a new podcast concept being launched later in the year.

www.thecontourcollective.com

All Lizard Skins products ridden by The Contour Collective can be found at www.2pureb2b.co.uk.

