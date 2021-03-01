2pure raises £10,000 for Sport in Mind in RED January

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

2pure has raised a total of £10,455.12 for Sport in Mind after participating in RED January.

“With our goal set to £2,000,” said George Bowie, MD at 2pure. “The incredible show of support from our friends and family, suppliers, customers and colleagues helped us reach over £10,000 in donations for a fantastic charity, Sport in Mind. The response is genuinely humbling.

“The entire team saw huge benefits in taking some extra time each day to get outside and exercise. Everyone shared how more focused, positive and productive they felt. RED January has been a great way to connect with each other during this difficult time.”

A 2pure statement said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our team for participating, encouraging one another and supporting our fundraising efforts. Without such overwhelming generosity and support, we could not have achieved such a life-changing total for an incredible charity.”

RED January is a nationwide movement that encourages people to get active every day in January. It partnered with Sport in Mind this year, a charity that sets out “to improve the lives of people experiencing mental health problems through sport and physical activity”.

After RED January’s success, 2pure said it is encouraging the whole business to continue taking an extra 30 minutes to exercise during February.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: