2pure raising money for Sport in Mind this RED January

2pure is supporting RED January 2021, raising money for Sport in Mind.

As well as contributions, 2pure is pledging £1 per team member per day. So far, everyone on the team is ‘going strong with a little over halfway to go’, said the company.

“Give your mental wellbeing a sporting chance this January,” said a statement. “Challenge yourself to get active every day, to beat the blues away. Whether you run, swim, cycle, or choose your favourite fitness activity, set your goal and enjoy support from the RED community every step, splash and pedal of the way!

“Let’s kick start 2021 in a positive way and raise funds to support Sport in Mind’s life-changing work and please give anything you can afford to help support the 2pure staff raise as much as possible!”

2pure’s JustGiving page can be found here.

More information on RED January can be found here.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: