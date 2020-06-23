3D printing set to ‘revolutionise’ made to measure frames

Share Facebook

A brand new 3D printing technology that uses custom lugs is to ‘revolutionise’ how made to measure carbon frames can be fabricated, says WyndyMilla co-founder Henry Furniss.

Eagle-eyed fans of custom carbon bikes spotted pictures of 3D printed lugs on Furniss’ Instagram feed and it looks like he and some close friends have been doing some R&D for custom carbon frame builds over the last few months.

“Since selling 100% of WyndyMilla earlier this year I knew I would have some precious time on my hands, and it turned out that I had a lot more than expected,” said Furniss.

“Myself and some engineering friends have been chewing the fat on this idea for ages, and we finally had the time to work on it properly and turn creative imagination into material innovation. At the moment, we are just having fun playing with new ideas in a pressure-free way to see where it takes us.”

Furniss and the team are printing lugs now and looking to have a prototype frame to test them out on in high summer.

