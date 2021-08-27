3T celebrates 60-year anniversary with the Dreambox

Share Facebook

Mario Dedioniggi started 3T in 1961 to build bike parts “nobody else could or would”. His fame rose as he was able to manipulate materials that nobody else would touch into lighter, stronger and more comfortable bike parts. 60 years later, that is still the 3T goal.

As part of that goal, the company has brought high-end carbon frame production back to Italy this year is celebrating the double milestone with The Dreambox.

The Dreambox is an automated bike garage filled with personalised parts, featuring the RaceMax Italia, complemented with the 1×13 speed Ekar drivetrain, complete with customised Campagnolo corkscrew. The Dreambox also includes Lightweight goodies from Carbon Ti, apparel from Castelli, a helmet from Kask, glasses from Koo and bottle & cages from Elite, everything has been colour-matched and customized to create “the ultimate anniversary collection”

On top of that, there’s the bike garage itself. Click the remote control and it slides open, revealing your bike, clothing and all accessories.