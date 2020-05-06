3T now back to work at Italian head office and factory

Share Facebook

3T is now back to work at its Italian head office and factory in Bergamo, Italy.

The company has safety measures in place, including wearing masks all day, people sitting spread out over the office, wearing gloves at lunch and cleaning desks, keyboards and door handles several times a day.

In March, 3T raised €25,000 together with Elite for the hospital in Bergamo. The company stopped making cranks at its factory and used its equipment and resources to produce valves for breathing equipment, and then moved on to make facial protection. The Taiwan team raised money to buy masks which were donated to the community, and the company also did a virtual launch of its new handlebar line-up.

Italian bike shops are allowed to reopen again on 18th May. German bike shops were allowed to reopen last month, and UK bike shops have been allowed to remain open during the lockdown, which began on 23rd March.