4iiii expands power meter Factory Install programme to UK

4iiii Innovations has opened a new factory in the UK, expanding its power meter Factory Install programme.

With a one-week turnaround time, riders can now send in their left-side Shimano crank arm to be upgraded with a Factory Installed Precision power meter at a cost of £299.99.

“Our Factory Install offering has been very popular for customers looking to add a proven power meter to their bike at an industry-leading price,” said 4iiii president Phil White. “Expanding into the United Kingdom allows us to bring the same quick turnaround and great experience to our UK customers.”

A Factory Install consists of installing a 4iiii Precision power meter on a Shimano left-sided crank arm provided by the customer. Through the custom install process, 4iiii will work with you to determine the best fit for your bike frame. Once you place your order, you’ll then send 4iiii UK your left crank arm, it will install a Precision left-side power meter on it, and then ship it back to you within a week.

For more information, click here or visit your local 4iiii dealer.