4iiii to launch Passport to Power programme at COREbike

4iiii’s UK distributor Pinpoint CE is to launch a factory fit power meter programme at this month’s COREbike.

The Passport To Power programme is aimed to make power more accessible and affordable to cyclists, especially on the higher-spec groupsets and the good news is it will be available through dealers.

Under the supervision of 4iiii Canada, a factory fit laboratory is being prepared at the Pinpoint HQ in Cheshire. Previously customers had to send their cranks off to 4iiii in Alberta themselves, but the new facility will significantly reduce turnaround times and the fitting costs.

The new programme will allow dealers to send in their customers’ crank arms to have a 4iiii Power Meter fitted, tested and calibrated here in the UK.

How it works

1. The bike shop signs up to become a 4iiii Passport To Power Dealer

2. The customer places an order with the bike shop filling out the order form provided by 4iiii UK

3. Bike shop sends crank to 4iiii UK

4. 4iiii Power Meter is installed and returned to the bike shop within five working days

The crank arm must have a flat surface for a 4iiii Power Meter to be fitted. Factory fit will be available initially on Shimano, extending to other compatible brands SRAM, Campagnolo, Cannondale, FSA and Praxxis. There will be a one-off fitting cost that will be confirmed at the show.

4iiii unveiled Fliiiight at last year’s Eurobike in Friedrichshafen, but Pinpoint CE will give UK dealers a chance to see it at COREbike.

The new smart trainer extends top-tier performance, functionality, ease-of-use and capability to a broader global community of cyclists.

The smart trainer’s proprietary direct induction resistance algorithms, unique to 4iiii, deliver a flywheel-free, zero-contact, pre-calibrated ride.

A demo unit will be at the show to try out in the Pinpoint CE room at COREbike (Syndicate S4). Retail price is £479.99. COREbike registration is free for dealers and press www.corebike.co.uk/registration.

Entry to COREbike 2020 includes free lunch for dealers and press, plus free parking and wifi is available on-site. Please note the registration system ensures that all registrations have to be approved first, so it does not generate immediate confirmations.

Enquiries: chris@corebike.co.uk

Website: www.corebike.co.uk

Venue: Whittlebury Hall Hotel, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH

Dates: 26th to 28th January 2020