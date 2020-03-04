Canyon launches new e-trekking bike

Share Facebook

Canyon has launched a motorised version of its Pathlite trekking bike: the Pathlite:ON.

The brand says its latest release is designed for “adventure without limits”, built around a “robust, high-grade” aluminium frame with integrated battery and motor. The new ride also features Supernova lights with high and low beam modes, as well as a minimalistic rear rack, suspension fork and disc brakes.

“Whether it’s for the daily office run, nursery runs with the kids, weekend microadventures, or trips to the shops, this is one bike for any ride,” said a Canyon statement.

“The key to this outstanding versatility is the bike’s Bosch Performance Line CX motor, the most powerful drive system ever fitted on a Canyon bike. Battery capacity is excellent – all Pathlite:ON models come fitted with a 500Wh Powertube battery, perfectly integrated into the down tube, with selected bikes featuring a second 500Wh battery mounted within the frame for a huge total range. Optimally positioned right at the bike’s centre of gravity, and weighing only 2.9kg, the motor delivers incredible performance: 75Nm maximum torque, and a maximum range of 150km.”

Five Pathlite:ON models will be available at price points from €2,499-4,999.

www.canyon.com