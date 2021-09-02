77% of Sea Otter Europe’s expo space already occupied

Share Facebook

Sea Otter Europe has published an initial list of brands set to exhibit at the 2021 show, with 77.4% of the total expo space already occupied.

As of now, there are more than 154 stands with a total of 195 confirmed brands. 30% of the total corresponds to bike brands, 54% to accessories and components and 17.7% to services. In total, new brands represent 28% and repeating brands account for 72% of the space.

The brands come from 15 countries: Austria, Poland, Andorra, the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Switzerland, France, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the US and Spain.

“We are satisfied with the sector’s response after a year and a half of difficulties and doubts due to the pandemic,” said organisers. “In spite of everything, the sector is experiencing a very strong period of growth. The positive feeling is widespread and we expect a great event. The brands that have confirmed their participation will undoubtedly be the main actors of this edition.”

During the last week, the festival has had last-minute additions, organisers added, and some of them have asked to expand the space they had originally planned on purchasing. The person in charge of the expo area stated: “The brands understand the importance of this event and have contacted their headquarters to coordinate and get the supply of bicycles they needed. The international teams have been up to the task and have answered the call.”

The festival will be held in Girona next to the Fontajau sports pavilion. Free, unsupervised parking areas will be available near the festival. Access to the festival is done by open entry and tickets can be accessed through this link.

Festival schedule:

Friday 24/9/21 from 4pm to 8pm

Saturday 25/9/21 from 9am to 8pm

Sunday 26/9/21 from 9am to 3pm

