7iDP releases Project.23 full-face mountain bike helmet

7iDP has released the Project.23 full-face mountain bike helmet.

Project.23 consists of carbon and glass fibre models and will be followed by an ABS model in the coming month, as supply chains allow.

The helmet has an outer shell made typically of carbon, glass fibre or ABS. The shell protects the EPS foam core from puncture and absorbs energy on impact. The ‘23’ In Project.23 refers to the 23 full-bore vents that allow air to flow in at the front, move through the specifically designed channels and exhaust heat at the rear.

Project.23 features:

– SERT Technology – smart foam liner that absorbs up to 20% more energy and reduce rotational forces

– 23 big-bore vents – for in-and-out airflow to remove excess heat

– CRV (Crash Release Visor) system – allows the visor to release on impact to help reduce rotational forces

– Easy position adjustable visor angle

– Injection-moulded trim – protects helmet shell

– Goggle Dock – for goggle fit and stability

– Aegis anti-microbial liner – helps to keep internal fabric fresh

– Quick-release liner – for easy washing and cleaning

– Fidlock – magnetic strap closure for quick and easy removal

– TF (through flow) goggle ventilation – allows airflow for improved visibility- Carbon helmet supplied with padded Pro Helmet Bag

– GF helmet supplied with drawstring bag

– Micro sizing to ensure fit – sizes XS (53-54cm), S (55-56cm), M (57-58cm), L (59-60cm), XL (61-62cm), XXL (63-64cm)

Project.23 helmets are available from 7Protection.com and 7iDP retailers. They are available in the UK from USG.