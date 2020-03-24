7mesh creates #SafeEscapes social media campaign

Share Facebook

7mesh has created Safe Escapes, a social media-based campaign to encourage riders to find and share local or at-home creative adventures.

The business said sharing #SafeEscapes can inspire other riders and create a sense of community during a period of social distancing. A key theme of the campaign is encouraging all riders to make “responsible choices” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As friends, our small team has found that sharing both our struggles and our brightest moments is more important than ever,” said 7mesh CEO Tyler Jordan.

“We feel the need to build on that, to be positive, and to pay it forward while reminding everyone that rides to take great precautions against infection or injury.”

The 7mesh team will be posting its own #SafeEscapes to Instagram and Facebook, and it is inviting others to join in by sharing their photos and stories, tagging @7meshinc and #SafeEscapes and including a short explanation of why this ride is a Safe Escape.