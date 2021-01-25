7mesh Cycling Apparel partners with Rémy Métailler

Share Facebook

7mesh Cycling Apparel has partnered with Rémy Métailler, providing technical apparel including jackets, pants and mid-layers.

“We’re really excited to be working with Rémy,” said 7mesh CEO Tyler Jordan. “Squamish has become a world destination for all kinds of cycling, and our staff and friends help test the limits of apparel and push our designs further and further ahead.

“We have no doubt that Rémy is going to push 7mesh in ways few riders can and will help us create even better riding gear.”

In further news, former World Tour racer, 13-time Canadian National Champion and multi-time Grand Tour finisher Svein Tuft is now a 7mesh Ambassador.

“I don’t know what I was thinking back then, but it was something about travelling light and living off the land, as people had been doing for centuries,” said Tuft. “There was a lot of great stuff that came with that. But now I’m more of the mindset that you don’t have to be so extreme.

“There’s all this great stuff now that can add to the experience. Like when I think of a 7mesh jacket – why wouldn’t I take that? It’s the best bloody thing you can have when it’s pissing rain all day.”

Tuft will be wearing a complete range of 7mesh apparel, from shorts and tights, to jerseys, layers and thermal pieces. “It’s about balance,” he added. “I’ve seen some guys who are just all about the gear, and then their whole experience is just gear, gear, gear, packing, and unpacking. Balance is about being in the backcountry and not obsessing about the weight of your titanium spork!”

