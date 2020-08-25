7mesh introduces new jackets and full waterproof pant

Share Facebook

7mesh is introducing new hooded jackets, high-visibility options and a full Gore-Tex pant for cyclists.

“Wet and snowy skies, trails and roads present a fantastic design and comfort challenge, so years of work and testing have gone into developing the Thunder Pant, 7mesh’s first-ever full-length waterproof pant,” said a statement. “Built with two different weights of Gore-Tex Pro, the Thunder Pant offers unparalleled water protection and breathability along with exceptional durability.

“Waterproof leg zippers make for easy use while new cut-to-length cuffs allow custom fitting for different inseams. The Thunder Pant is the new benchmark for all-weather lower body protection.”

The Skypilot Jacket is the next evolution of 7mesh’s Guardian Jacket, made with Gore-Tex Active 3L fabric for breathability and weather protection.

The new Copilot Jacket, with Gore-Tex Paclite Plus construction, allows it to “pack into its own pocket” when it’s not needed, and the Rebellion Jacket is now available in a high-visibility model with colour contrast panels and reflectivity applied to critical areas.

SRP

Thunder Pant: $300 USD/$400 CAD/£280/€300

Skypilot Jacket: $350 USD/$450 CAD/£300/€350

Copilot Jacket: $250 USD/$300 CAD/£220/€250

Rebellion Jacket Hi-Vis: $350 USD/$450 CAD/£280/€350

www.7mesh.com

