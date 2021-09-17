7mesh launches autumn 2021 collection

Share Facebook

7mesh Apparel has launched its autumn 2021 collection, with new colours, styles and innovations.

“The change from summer to fall means less time in shorts and more time in pants, so 7mesh is excited to launch the Glidepath Pant as the full-length partner to its award-winning Glidepath Short,” said a statement. “With four-way stretch, DWR treatment, and 7mesh’s signature innovative design, it’s the perfect choice for trail rides, multi-day epics, and shoulder season adventures. Reinforced, articulated knees are ready-to-pedal and can accommodate light knee pads, two front hand pockets and two side facing pockets complete the versatile comfortable and shape.”

The new 7mesh Colorado Arm Warmers and Colorado Leg Warmers are the ‘solution’ for cool mornings which turn into warm days. Constructed using the same Colorado fabric used in the Seymour and Hollyburn Tights, the Colorado warmers feature “smart articulation, unobtrusive silicon grippers, welcome touches of reflectivity, and unique 7mesh trimmable cuffs to create a perfect custom fit”, also found on the benchmark TK1 Bib Tights and Gore-Tex Thunder Pant.

For women, the new waterproof jacket, the Skypilot, is built from Gore-Tex Active 3L, offering full coverage and waterproof protection in a 217gm package which is small enough to go in a handlebar bag, rear pocket, or hydration pack. 7mesh has also launched a range of four different neck covers, from light summer dust fighters to merino-based warmers.

