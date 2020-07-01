7mesh launches limited edition Galaxy Edition collection

Share Facebook

7mesh has launched the limited edition Galaxy Edition collection.

It includes versions of its MK3 cargo bib, Horizon jersey and colour fade socks.

“With Anything System pockets on the jersey and shorts, there’s ample storage for any epic, and 7mesh innovation and performance delivers start to finish performance no matter how early the start, or late the finish,” said a statement.

“Described by one reviewer as “far and away the comfiest shorts I’ve ever used on my bike” and by another as “the best shorts I have ever worn”, the MK3 bib short is a guarantee of all-day comfort in any conditions.

“Up top, the Horizon Jersey is built from an airy, quick-drying 100% polyester knit for Lycra-free performance that’s extensively tailored and shaped specifically for the riding position. Completing the collection are cool, comfortable custom fade socks.”

The Galaxy Edition collection is available now at 7mesh.com in limited quantities.

