7mesh launches new collection for spring 2021

7mesh has launched its new collection for spring 2021.

It builds upon years of technical excellence with new natural fibre tops, minimalist undershorts and a broader range of technical accessories for ‘every kind of ride’, said the brand.

The Elevate collection of tops for women and men are built with a new fabric blending wood fibre-extracted lyocell with polyester for a ‘natural next-to-skin feel with superb technical performance’. Available with long or short sleeves and as a women’s tank.

Designed to complement 7mesh overshorts, the new Foundation Brief and Foundation Boxer feature an ultra-low profile 6mm chamois and cool comfortable body. Available as a women’s brief and men’s boxer, 7mesh said they’re the ideal choice for quick laps, hike-a-bikes, and riders who prefer the minimalist approach to chamois padding.

7mesh is continuing to expand its range of technical, functional accessories. New neck warmers and face covers provide a range of benefits including warmth on cooler days, evaporative cooling during hot weather, dust and bug protection and impromptu covering for quick stops where COVID may be a concern.

The 7mesh Italian-made sock collection has also been expanded with more lengths and materials.

View the complete collection at www.7mesh.com.

