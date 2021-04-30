7mesh opens new distribution centre in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

7mesh Cycling Apparel has opened a new post-Brexit distribution centre in the UK, making orders for UK retailers and consumers ‘quicker, easier, and customs paperwork-free’.

Working with its international third-party logistics partner Tigers Global Logistics, 7mesh will now ship all UK orders from the facility in Thurrock. Orders have already begun shipping from this new facility and both consumers and wholesale customers have already seen their 7mesh apparel arrive ‘quickly and seamlessly’.

Tigers now manages three 7mesh distribution centres and has provided the logistical backbone needed for international expansion. “Tigers has been a great partner for us as a global brand, supporting us since our launch in 2015,” said Calum Davidson, 7mesh VP operations.

“We’ve been able to work together quickly to pivot post-Brexit and set up this warehouse to support our ongoing business in the UK and future growth.”

Mike Poole of Tigers Global Logistics added: “We’re proud of the fact that 7mesh partnered with Tigers since the beginning of its journey, starting out in Seattle, one of our eight USA omnichannel fulfilment centres and soon after expanding into a state-of-the-art mega European hub in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“The recent 3PL expansion to the UK makes our partnership truly global. We’re passionate about the 7mesh brand and looking forward to continuing delivering competitive advantage and showing our commitment to its growth.”

John Zopfi, 7mesh general manager (EMEA), said: “The United Kingdom has emerged as an important and welcoming international market for 7mesh. Making this investment helps ensure that 7mesh fans and partners in the UK will continue to be able to order from dedicated in-country inventory and pay in GBP with no duty or import costs added on.”