7mesh partners with artist Kate Zessel for new collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

7mesh Apparel has partnered with Canadian artist Kate Zessel to create a new collection.

“I liked the idea of having a full story behind the kit,” said Zessel. “I tried to create pieces that had enough elements that you could pull each one out, like a circle with layers of mountains and ocean, ferns, even a topographical map.”

To pull together the design’s motifs, maps and recognisable places, Zessel was keen to ‘tell a story above all else’. “I tried to ensure everything flowed together to create a cohesive design,” she said.

“It’s great having so many local references, but the overall illustration still has to look good on the rider!”

The collection includes limited-edition interpretations of the Horizon jersey for men and women, along with the MK3 cargo bib short for men and the WK3 cargo bib short for women.

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: