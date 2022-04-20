7mesh unveils new collection for spring 2022

Share Facebook

7mesh has unveiled its collection for spring 2022, including new shorts for off-road and enduro, new cargo bibs for all surfaces, and new gravel and trail tops.

The Glidepath Short has been 7mesh’s “do-everything trail solution” since its first collection, and this year it has been reimagined with four-way stretch mobility, a reshaped gusset for better fit, and a tapered, knee pad-friendly leg opening. Its high-velocity partner, the Slab Short, also gets a full update with a new seamless gusset, refined waist fastener, and fly closure.

The Desperado Merino Shirt has been a long-time favourite for its multi-day friendly shape and comfy Merino blend, said 7mesh. For 2022, both women and men see new Desperado shapes with the lightweight women’s Hoody and 3/4 Shirt, and men’s Long Sleeve Henley and Short Sleeve Tee replacing the original Desperados.

The men’s MK3 Bib and Cargo Bib are offered in a woodsy Thyme, and the women’s WK3 Bib and Cargo Bib in a Port. The chamois programme is also bolstered with lightweight MK3 and WK3 Cargo Bib Tights for early morning and shoulder season pedalling.

A 7mesh statement said: “Achieving the perfect line depends on the tiniest of margins, and likewise attention to every detail in 7mesh products ensures the gear disappears rather than interferes. Like the novel frame attachment straps on the newest Northwoods Windshell for men and women, so riders are never searching for a pocket to stash it as the day warms up.

“Or like the seamless gusset in the redesigned Slab enduro short – invisible to all but the most flexible yogis when riding, it provides total freedom to move and never binds or snags on the saddle.”

Squamish-based clothing manufacturer 7mesh made its COREbike debut with distributor Lyon earlier this year with key pieces including the Skypilot jacket and Thunder Pant.