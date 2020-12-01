absoluteBLACK launches GRAPHENwax hot melt wax lubricant

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

absoluteBLACK has launched GRAPHENwax, a pliable hot melt wax lubricant.

“Given the great success of our GRAPHENlube, we have learned that a portion of riders simply prefers hot waxing their chains to maintain the ‘clean look’ of a drivetrain,” said an absoluteBLACK statement. “However, regular paraffin waxing has plenty of drawbacks and this is why we have created the GRAPHENwax.”

It is a ‘super pliable, non-crumble, quiet, clean and extremely easy to break-in formula’, said the brand, exhibiting ‘excellent’ durability whilst maintaining low friction for a prolonged period of time, in both wet and dry conditions. “Besides, it is by far the easiest wax to break-in after the chain cools down – simply hold your chain in one hand and then run it between the two fingers of your free hand and job done. No more solid paraffin sticks or backpedalling issues. Our wax does not crumble, chip or leave any marks thanks to our proprietary formula. It is everything you ever wished for in a hot melt wax.

“The GRAPHENwax and our World Tour winning GRAPHENlube go very well together. If you plan longer rides you can ‘top it up’ with GRAPHENlube. The chain will not require re-cleaning.”

absoluteBLACK said it doesn’t use Tungsten Disulfide (WS2) nor Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) additives because, while these substances can exhibit low friction, they do it only in vacuum or inert gas. “In normal humid air, they have not only high friction but also have a very short life because of the rapid oxidation process. Using these additives in chain lubricant, where water is often present, is pointless. We also do not use any oils or paraffin oils in the mixture because it adversely impacts the friction.”

GRAPHENwax will cost $29.95/€26.95/£24.95 until 1st of March 2021, and then the price will double.

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: