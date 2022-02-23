Absoluteblack launches new Hollowcage for Shimano

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Absoluteblack has launched a new version of the Hollowcage for Shimano 12spd.

“Our revolutionary mono-plate OSPW design is the quietest and best shifting, oversized derailleur cage for Shimano 12spd created to date,” said the brand.

“Hollowcage OSPW has a carbon-polymer mono-plate construction with bespoke, oversized, full ceramic bearings and the most advanced silencing pulleys ever made.”

There are two versions – Hollowcage for Shimano Dura ace 9200 12spd and Hollowcage for Shimano Ultegra 8100 12spd.

– Size (mass +/-1g): 71g

– Colour: Lower lockring: PVD Rainbow, Black, Titanium, Red, Gold; Upper lockring: Black

– Materials used: Carbon fiber-polymer matrix, 7075 aluminium, rubber, ceramics

– In the box: Complete cage, lockring tool, 2x spare xring rubbers

Sound comparison Dura Ace 9200 vs HOLLOWcage from absoluteBLACK on Vimeo.

Find out more at https://absoluteblack.cc/hollowcage-carbon-ceramic-oversized-derailleur-pulley-cage-9200 and https://absoluteblack.cc/hollowcage-carbon-ceramic-oversized-derailleur-pulley-cage-8100.

The Hollowcage for Shimano can be ordered from Velobrands, which is now the exclusive distributor of Absoluteblack in the UK. On the distribution announcement, Bruno Nascimento, head of sales at Absoluteblack, said: “Velobrands offers us the focus needed to build our brand. They have a great team with lots of experience, a fresh outlook with new ideas and I am delighted to be working with them.”

Last week, Absoluteblack launched the Hollowcage for SRAM eTap AXS, which shares a very similar design to the Shimano model launched last September using the same mono-plate cage design, but it did take the brand longer to develop it for SRAM because it wanted to address one specific issue many riders struggle with – the excessive noise.

Read more: UCI continental road team Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling to race on Ribble’s Ultra SL R in 2022

Absoluteblack says it is the largest manufacturer of oval chainrings in the world and in recent years has expanded its range to include lubricant and pulley cages. Its design office is based in London, and all metal components are manufactured and dispatched from Poland using German aluminium, then anodized in the UK.