absoluteBLACK launches PVD rainbow chainrings

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

absoluteBLACK has launched PVD rainbow chainrings.

After many requests from its road cycling customers, the brand said it decided to introduce the PVD rainbow coating to this segment.

The absoluteBLACK premium Shimano 110/4 BCD in PVD rainbow (oil slick) colour are designed for the new type of Shimano cranks Dura-Ace 9100, Ultegra 8000 and 105 R7000. They can be also retrofitted to 9000 and 6800 cranks.

It is the ‘most premium oval chainring on the market’, the brand said, with scientifically proven performance gains. It is 10/11/12spd compatible and available in 50/34T, 52/36T and 53/39T.

As noted on the MTB version, due to the nature of PVD process, every chainring is unique and colour may vary. The chainrings can be found here.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: