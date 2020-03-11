absoluteBLACK to serve German market with dealer-direct approach

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

absoluteBLACK has taken steps to serve the German market via a dealer-direct approach with immediate effect.

The brand will have an in-house team dedicated to sales, marketing and training for the German territory. It will run a dedicated dealer programme which offers competitive pricing, delivery and payment terms alongside training programmes, test programmes, POS options, as well as special staff incentives.

“We are excited with this direct-to-dealer approach to further explore the German market,” said the founder of absoluteBLACK. “We want cyclists to understand the true benefits of our product, and to experience it first-hand with a dealer demo programme. That is why we will provide retailers with the necessary information for training, comprehensive technical support, and marketing incentives for high-street retailers.”

All retailers interested in the Authorised Dealer Programme should get in touch directly with the brand via einkauf@absoluteblack.cc.

www.absoluteblack.cc