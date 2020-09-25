absoluteBLACK’s Ultimate GRAPHENlube wins Yellow, White and Polka dot jerseys at Tour de France

Share Facebook

absoluteBLACK’s Ultimate GRAPHENlube has won the Yellow, White and Polka dot jerseys in the general classification of the Tour de France 2020.

Several riders at the forefront of the Tour were racing with GRAPHENlube, the brand said, which was launched in June this year.

“The long development and tight cooperation with several Pro Tour teams has paid off,” said a statement. “The seven-watt frictional gains, which the lube promises, seems to be more than just a marketing claim.

“If the stunning time trials times of Tadej Pogacar from the UAE Team Emirates and Primoz Roglic from the Team Jumbo Visma are anything to go by, the GRAPHENlube, which both teams use, is a game-changer.”

GRAPHENlube with UAE Team Emirates from absoluteblack on Vimeo.

absoluteBLACK Scientific Bicycle Optimisation from absoluteblack on Vimeo.

