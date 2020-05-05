Abu Dhabi investment fund acquires majority share in Colnago

Share Facebook

Chimera Investments, an Abu Dhabi investment fund, has acquired a majority of the shares in Colnago.

The company’s headquarters and the production will remain in Cambiago, Italy, and founder Ernesto Colnago will continue to be the “guiding force” in new developments.

“Chimara Investments will give Colnago the ability to grow and increase its presence in all markets, whilst maintaining and improving the quality of Colnago products,” said Colnago. “We have a unique opportunity with the support of Chimera to ensure that we continue to build the world’s best bikes well into the future.”

A Chimera Investments representative added: “From all the fans of Colnago, we would like to thank the master of the design and invention of great bikes Ernesto Colnago, and we would like to follow the path and move forward in his legacy bringing Colnago to a bright future as no one else would. Mister Colnago will always be the Godfather and the guiding force in new developments.”