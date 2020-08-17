ACA sees first sign up to new apprenticeship in bike mechanics

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cytech training provider Activate Cycle Academy (ACA) has seen the first sign up to the new apprenticeship in bicycle mechanics by ACA operations manager Suzanne Read.

The new apprenticeship standard was developed by a group of cycle industry employers, including representatives from cycle shops, bike hire companies, industry suppliers and manufacturers and members of the ACT, aided by representatives from training providers, including Read.

The first learner enrolled to the new apprenticeship was Jason Brierley, pictured above with his mentor, chief mechanic Mark Kay, and happened where the new standard started its development, Cycle-R in Cannock. Brierley’s sign up was the first of many other new apprentices that are currently in the process, as a result of the recent sales upturn within the industry and the Government’s extra funding to support employers taking on new apprentices.

“It was great to finally see all the effort we have been putting in on course development finally come to fruition, and an honour to sign up the first person in the UK to the new standard apprenticeship in bicycle mechanics,” said Read. “Jason had a thorough induction and introduction to all systems and our new online-based course that provides a much deeper level of information across the cycle mechanic job role than the older engineering NVQ based apprenticeships ever did.”

Richard Lawrence, chairman of Cycle-R, added: “We are delighted to have the first of the new bicycle mechanics apprenticeships. Having chaired the trailblazer group, we know the benefits the new apprenticeship will bring to the cycle industry.”

For more information about the new apprenticeship in bicycle mechanics, please contact the ACA cycles team on 01865 550324 or at cycles@activatelearning.ac.uk.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: