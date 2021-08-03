Accell Bike Parts launches Bike@Home online platform

Share Facebook

Accell Bike Parts has today launched its online platform Bike@Home in the UK.

Bike@Home is a knowledge platform providing blogs, DIY videos and direct links to over 200 bicycle dealers across the country as well as a webshop offering a large range of bicycle parts and accessories.

The platform aims to meet the growing demand of consumers for online solutions around bicycles and cycling. It is built on the conviction that online bike knowledge coupled with local expertise is ‘key to an unrivalled and unique customer experience’.

Working with component and accessory brands, Bike@Home offers its visitors accurate, high-quality content and advice across the site, whether a consumer requires maintenance advice, support in choosing the right accessory, or is seeking a recommended local shop to service their bicycle.

Pippa Wibberley, managing director, Accell Bike Parts, said: “Thanks to a strong collaboration between the Bike@Home team and the colleagues of Accell Bike Parts, we do everything for consumers to give them a fantastic cycling experience.

“This platform fits seamlessly into our strategy to provide our European consumers with the same service information, bicycle parts and accessories offline and online. It provides a smooth customer experience across any device or location a customer wishes to shop in the best possible way.

“We are looking forward to rolling Bike@Home out to more European countries in the near future.”

Following the launch of the platform in the UK, Accell plans to introduce Bike@Home in the German market later this year. The roll-out to other European countries is expected to follow in 2022.

