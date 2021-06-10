Accell Group CSCO steps down

Share Facebook

Accell Group chief supply chain officer (CSCO) Jeroen Both has stepped down and will leave the business at the end of 2021.

He will depart after six years in the role. “This is a logical moment to hand over my tasks,” he said. “I am proud of all our accomplishments as a team, which have enabled Accell to substantially better leverage its scale over the past few years. I want to thank all of my colleagues as well as our suppliers. It was a privilege to work with them and I will pass on the torch in full confidence.”

Rob ter Haar, chairman of the supervisory board of Accell Group, added: “Jeroen has been instrumental in setting up and bringing the organisation of our supply chain and operations to where it stands today. He has done this with great passion and commitment.

“We are grateful to Jeroen for his significant contribution and dedication to Accell Group for many years. Jeroen leaves Accell with a strong platform from which to accelerate and further grow. On behalf of all at Accell Group, we wish Jeroen all the best in his future endeavours.’

Accell Group has has already initiated the search for a successor, who will be responsible for further development of its supply chain and operations. In the meantime, CEO Ton Anbeek will take on the CSCO’s responsibilities.