Accell Group, KKR-led consortium agree all-cash offer of €58 per share

Accell Group and a consortium led by KKR have agreed on a recommended all-cash offer of €58.00 per share for all shares in Accell Group, representing a total consideration of approximately €1.56 billion.

“The supervisory board unanimously supports the transaction and recommends the offer by the consortium, which we believe will promote the sustainable success of Accell Group,” said Rob ter Haar, chairman of the supervisory board of Accell Group.

“The offer reflects a compelling and immediate value for our shareholders. Having the consortium as a strong shareholder focused on long-term value enhancement will enable Accell Group to grow its business in an accelerated timeframe and to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading bicycle market players, against the backdrop of continued supply chain volatility and a dynamic global environment full of challenges and opportunities.”

Accell Group’s existing board of management, comprised of CEO Ton Anbeek, CFO Ruben Baldew and, per 1st February 2022, CSCO Francesca Gamboni, will continue to lead the group.

Ton Anbeek, CEO of Accell Group, said: “Today’s announcement marks an important step for Accell Group. With the consortium as our new shareholder we will have a financially strong and knowledgeable partner to accelerate the roll-out of our existing strategic roadmap, enhance our global footprint, explore suitable acquisitions and further leverage our scale.

“As such, the transaction will enable us to take a leap forward as a group which also brings along enhanced career opportunities for our employees. We continuously strive to be a leader in the bicycle industry by combining smart design and innovative technology with the best value and customer experience.

“With KKR coming on board as majority shareholder, and with the continued support of Teslin, we would be able to accelerate the execution of our strategic agenda, launch new innovations for green mobility and support to the benefit of people and communities.”

Daan Knottenbelt, partner, head of Benelux at KKR, said: “With Accell Group, the consortium is committed to further developing the Netherlands as the global capital of cycling by building on the company’s leading position in the European e-bike market and continuing to grow its strong heritage brands.

“This investment in Accell Group would build on KKR’s significant experience of investing in the Netherlands. KKR has the capabilities to support high-quality Dutch businesses to accelerate their domestic and global growth ambitions, and to overcome challenges such as those Accell Group faces in the competitive global bike market.”

Tim Franks, partner, head of EMEA consumer at KKR, said: “Accell Group’s transport and mobility solutions have been a thematic investment focus for KKR for some time, and we believe that the bicycle sector and e-bikes in particular will play an increasingly important role in dealing with some of the major challenges the world is facing today, whether it concerns climate change, urban mobility and connected transport or personal health.

“The operating environment for biking is increasingly demanding and complex from a consumer experience, supply chain and digital capability perspective. As a global investor, we will deploy our resources to support Accell Group in realizing its full potential as a global industry leader and sustainable innovator.”

The Consortium and Accell Group believe that a take-private by the Consortium promotes the sustainable success of Accell Group’s business, taking into account the interests of Accell Group’s shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers, creditors and other stakeholders. Private ownership would enable Accell Group to accelerate the execution of its strategy in the coming years, it said, through further investment in long term strategic growth initiatives, while also mitigating challenges brought about from supply chain volatility and rising inflation.

KKR and Teslin have been working closely together to prepare the offer as announced today. The Consortium fully supports the current business strategy of Accell Group and its subsidiaries and intends to make available its experience and resources to accelerate a successful execution of Accell Group’s ‘Lead Global. Win Local’ strategy.

Areas of focus will include innovation and brand development, supply chain management and distribution capabilities, international expansion, acquisitions and continued ESG integration, among other areas. KKR also intends to tap the experience and support of long-term Accell Group shareholder Teslin.