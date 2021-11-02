Accell Group to appoint Francesca Gamboni as chief supply chain officer

Share Facebook

Accell Group has announced that the supervisory board intends to appoint Francesca Gamboni as chief supply chain officer (CSCO) and member of the Board of Management.

Upon formal appointment, Accell Group will convene a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders on 15th December, during which shareholders will be officially informed and heard about the proposed appointment.

Rob ter Haar, chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “We are delighted that Francesca has accepted the role of CSCO at Accell Group. Francesca is a seasoned supply chain executive with international experience. She has been deeply involved in a variety of complex business projects during her career and is recognised for her leadership, strong operations skills as well as her sharp focus on people development.

“This combination of experience and expertise makes Francesca particularly well suited to support the further growth of Accell Group in the years ahead.”

Since 2016, Gamboni has been senior vice president global supply chain at Stellantis (the combination of former Group PSA and Fiat Chrysler) based in Paris. In this role, she has driven innovation and managed a complex supply chain and sales and operations planning globally in a challenging context.

Before joining Stellantis, Gamboni held the position of director corporate supply chain and operations, Nordic Region with L’Oreal. From 2009 till 2013, she served as VP supply chain at Renault-Nissan covering after sales logistics, operations and inbound supply.

Gamboni started her career with a short stint at Gruppo Aturia in Italy after which she joined PWC Italy as project manager supply chain, procurement and manufacturing. From 2000 till 2001, she worked at Robert Bosch in the Netherlands as project leader supply chain and manufacturing, which was followed by a five-year period at Alcan where she held several assignments including the position of director supply chain at Alcan Beauty with projects in France, Indonesia, Italy and Mexico.

Following the formal appointment and as per 1st February 2022, the Board of Management will consist of three members: Ton Anbeek (CEO), Ruben Baldew (CFO) and Francesca Gamboni (CSCO).