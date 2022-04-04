ACT announces launch of Cytech courses in Australia with The Bicycle Academy

Share Facebook

The ACT has announced the launch of Cytech courses in Australia with The Bicycle Academy.

Managed by the ACT, Cytech’s mission is to raise the standard of professional cycle technicians across the globe. The training facilities now operate in four continents with new workshops opening every year. The new Australian centres bring the total number of training centres worldwide up to 11.

Bicycles are quickly becoming a more popular transportation choice in Australia for commuting, fitness and recreation, with the cycling industry becoming one of the fastest-growing sectors. As cycling has grown in popularity, so has the need for an internationally recognised accreditation scheme to provide a formal qualification for mechanics and those looking to get into the industry.

As the only internationally recognised trade course for bicycle technicians across multiple continents, Cytech courses encompass the basics of cycle mechanics right through to dealing with the most advanced and high-tech components and parts.

Cytech has partnered with The Bicycle Academy to deliver Cytech courses to both the industry and enthusiasts, starting with three locations in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney and courses to be available in Adelaide shortly after.

Jonathan Harrison, director of the ACT said: “We are delighted that after many years of discussions, logistics co-ordination and the search to find the perfect trainer provider, Cytech Australia is finally underway!

“We firmly believe that Cytech is the best way to attain cycle mechanics qualifications and are proud to have brought this internationally renowned training course down under. With training centres in the UK, South Africa, Canada and now Australia, Cytech continue to raise standards of bike mechanics worldwide.”

Thomas Dodd, workshop national leader for The Bicycle Academy, added: “The Bicycle Academy believes that to provide a pathway into bicycle mechanics the industry needs to provide short course skills-based training alongside on the job experience to develop the future workforce of the industry.

“This is why we have chosen to deliver Cytech courses at our training centres in conjunction with offering employment-based apprenticeships in bicycle workshop operations (AUR30220).”

Get qualified

To celebrate the opening of the new locations in Australia, Cytech is offering 20% off the Theory one online course, which can be completed online and in your own time. The Theory one distance learning course precedes the Technical one – practical course and the two together combine to give the full Cytech Technical one qualification.

For more information, go to the Theory one course page and to make use of the discount use the promo code AUSTRALIA at the payment review page after registering for the relevant course. The offer expires 30th April. Practical courses will be available to the trade and public in the near future.