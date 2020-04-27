ACT appeals for technicians free to take on bike building work

Share Facebook

The ACT is appealing for technicians that are free to take on bike building work.

Cytech and the ACT estimate that there are up to 20,000 bicycles awaiting delivery and building, which are either already sold or committed to by consumers in the UK.

The sudden demand from essential workers and the significant adoption of cycling for exercise, travel and family leisure during the pandemic, further fuelled by the unseasonally good weather, is putting an “extreme” demand upon the industry.

This has put pressures upon retail workshops, the ACT has said, with many reporting working into the night to deliver bikes back to customers in a timely fashion.

The ACT is, therefore, making a big shout out to those who are not currently working in the trade but would like to return, or perhaps are furloughed and would like to make some additional income.

Priority can be given to candidates with Cytech qualifications Level 1 and above, but all candidates with proven and ideally recent PDI experience should apply.