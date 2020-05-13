ACT offering free subscription to help IBDs through COVID-19

Share Facebook

The ACT is offering IBDs three months of free access to the UK cycle community with an ActSmart bronze subscription.

In return, it is asking for a small charitable donation (minimum £5) towards the National Emergencies Trust.

The aim of the initiative is to supply IBDs with key resources that will support and guide them through the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst also providing donations for a worthy cause.

Furthermore, the ActSmart bronze package has recently been enhanced so any business signing up from today will benefit from this portfolio of essential business services:

– Unlimited job advertising to trade and consumers

– Unlimited 24-hour business and legal helplines

– Tax investigation protection

– Dedicated support from the ActSmart team

– Receive important industry news and information

– Promote your business via The Experts websites

– Access preferential card processing rates with Global Payments

– Access to PayaCard card processing services

– Online employment manual

– Savings on telecoms and broadband

– Access to short-term unsecured business loans

– Save money on your business rates

The offer is available from the 30th April to the 31st July 2020. Any business signing up to the offer will have access for a minimum of three months.

Sign up now for the free three-month COVID-19 support package.