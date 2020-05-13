ACT offering free subscription to help IBDs through COVID-19

The ACT is offering IBDs three months of free access to the UK cycle community with an ActSmart bronze subscription.
In return, it is asking for a small charitable donation (minimum £5) towards the National Emergencies Trust.
The aim of the initiative is to supply IBDs with key resources that will support and guide them through the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst also providing donations for a worthy cause.
Furthermore, the ActSmart bronze package has recently been enhanced so any business signing up from today will benefit from this portfolio of essential business services:
– Unlimited job advertising to trade and consumers
– Unlimited 24-hour business and legal helplines
– Tax investigation protection
– Dedicated support from the ActSmart team
– Receive important industry news and information
– Promote your business via The Experts websites
– Access preferential card processing rates with Global Payments
– Access to PayaCard card processing services
– Online employment manual
– Savings on telecoms and broadband
– Access to short-term unsecured business loans
– Save money on your business rates
The offer is available from the 30th April to the 31st July 2020. Any business signing up to the offer will have access for a minimum of three months.
Sign up now for the free three-month COVID-19 support package.