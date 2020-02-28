ACT to offer free trade entry to London Bike Show

Share Facebook

The ACT is collaborating with the London Bike Show to offer free trade entry to this year’s event.

The show is returning to London’s ExCeL from 27th-29th March 2020.

Earlier this month, the London Bike Show announced that it had sold 23% more exhibitor stands than at the same date last year, with an upshift in both trade and consumer interest since current owners Newtimber Media acquired the event in 2018.

54 of the confirmed brands will be exhibiting at the show for the first time. These include the likes of Condor Cycles, BMX brand Mafiabike, cycling wear brand Bioracer, Hindsight Vision, Hexr custom-fit 3D printed helmets, Water to Go, Didoo Sports and electric folding bike brand Mirider. Returning to the London Bike Show following a few years absence are Scott Sports and Kinesis Bikes.

The London Bike Show has also joined forces with Cycling UK to launch the inaugural Women’s Cycling Awards. The awards will celebrate female talent and achievements from across the cycling world, from record breakers to neighbourhood champions, and will see the winners announced during a ceremony on the opening day of the show on 27th March.

The form from the ACT can be found here. Trade tickets will be sent to the email address provided approximately two weeks before the show.