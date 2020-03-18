ACT to operate with reduced staff following coronavirus advice

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The ACT office will be operating with reduced staff with others working from home for the foreseeable future, following Government advice on coronavirus.

It said its key focus is to retain support for its members and to ensure all of its services remain accessible.

The full statement read:

The ACT takes the health and safety of its employees very seriously and continues to monitor the threat of COVID-19 globally with advice from official and trusted sources, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local Governments.

Following Government advice in light of the coronavirus issue, the ACT office will be operating with reduced staff with others working from home for the foreseeable future.

We are still working and as far as we’re concerned, it’s business as normal. We are available by email and on the phone so it shouldn’t prevent us from progressing anything.

Our key focus is to retain support for our members and to ensure access to all of our services remain accessible during this challenging period to safeguard business continuity.

There are indications in the UK and overseas that cycling can be part of the transport solution and despite the disruption and uncertainty created by COVID-19, since the first case in November 2019, cycle retail finance sales have increased by c.15% vs LY in the UK.

Stay safe, stay well and we look forward to speaking soon.

The ACT team.

To contact the ACT in the first instance call 01273 427 700. If there is no answer do not leave a message – the ACT says it cannot guarantee it will be picking up these voicemails. Instead, for non-urgent enquiries, request a call back during office hours by clicking here.

For anything urgent call 07930 232 909 or 07930 232 911.

Emails will be operating as normal as possible, please use info@act.org.uk.

Office hours: Monday to Friday 9am-5pm.