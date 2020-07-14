Activate Cycle Academy to deliver new apprenticeship standard for bike mechanics

Share Facebook

Cytech training provider Activate Cycle Academy (formerly ATG Training) will begin delivering the new apprenticeship standard for bicycle mechanics.

As part of the recent Government announcement, businesses will be given £2,000 for each new apprentice they hire under the age of 25, which is in addition to the existing £1,000 payment for new apprentices between the ages of 16-18 and those aged under 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan.

The new 18 month Level 2 apprenticeship standard (ST0622), fully approved by The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and supported by the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), will replace the old framework from August 2020.

A cycle mechanics trailblazer group, chaired by Cycle-R and consisting of 13 employers from the cycle industry, the majority being independent retailers with some additional representation from larger retailers, key suppliers and representatives from the cycle industry’s trade body the ACT, have worked together to create this new apprenticeship.

With their background in delivering Cytech technical training to the cycle trade, Activate Cycle Academy was one of the driving forces behind the trailblazer. As a long-standing provider of cycle maintenance apprenticeships, it was keen to ensure that the standard of its training continues to be the “pinnacle of excellence”.

Richard Lawrence from Cycle-R said: “The new Apprenticeship Standard is an exciting progression for the cycle industry. The old apprenticeships were valuable but were becoming out-dated with little provision for the latest materials and technologies involved in bicycle maintenance.

“We were delighted to become involved in the project, liaising with so many enthusiastic and knowledgeable organisations in the development of the standards, their input has been vital in ensuring the new standards fit in the modern cycling arena and will lay the groundwork for highly skilled, professional cycle mechanics for years to come.

“As cycling is becoming more popular, the requirements for skilled professionals is vital, both mechanics and in the industry as a whole, and these standards will ensure the cycling industry in the UK has the skills it needs to add value to individual organisations and ensuring that they thrive in the new marketplace.”

Activate Cycle Academy will start delivering the new and improved apprenticeship standard from 1st August, with Cytech technical training continuing to be at the heart of the training delivered by the provider to ensure that all apprentices gain an industry-recognised qualification as well as completing their apprenticeship.

The new standard includes, when delivered at Activate Cycle Academy, Cytech theory one online, Technical two and Technical three qualifications as well as a greater emphasis on topics such as business studies, customer service and advanced selling skills resulting in a more rounded and experienced apprentice.

Employers interested in taking on a cycle mechanic apprentice or would like to learn more about the recent Government funding incentive details should contact Activate Cycle Academy on 01865 550 324 or email cycles@activatelearning.ac.uk.

Existing apprentices on the old framework will not be affected by the launch of this new standard and will continue with their apprenticeship training as planned.

