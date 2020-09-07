Activate Cycle Academy’s new Cytech training facility opens

Share Facebook

The new cycle mechanics training facility at Merrist Wood College in Guildford has opened, with courses being delivered from today.

The new workshop, managed by Cytech training provider Activate Cycle Academy (ACA), will deliver cycle maintenance training to the bicycle trade across the South of England.

Matt Grant, sales and marketing manager at ACA, said: “In keeping with the majority of the cycle trade, we have seen a massive increase in business over recent weeks with a record number of course bookings, so the launch of this new training facility couldn’t have been timed any better.

“It will significantly increase our much-needed training capacity and reduce the lead times for people looking to book onto one of our courses. We are constantly looking at ways to improve our training delivery and by opening this strategically placed third venue, will help keep us at the forefront of cycle maintenance training in the UK.”

The Cytech courses will run from today, 7th September. Full details and course dates can be found on the website. With course demand currently being very high, early booking is essential, ACA said, and more dates will be added in due course.

Please contact the ACA sales team on 01865 550324 or at cycles@activatelearning.ac.uk for more details.

For the rest of September, Cytech is also offering £50 off the full price of its introductory theory one course which can be completed online and in your own time. The distance learning course complements the technical one – practical course and the two together combine to give you the full technical one qualification.

For more information, head over to the theory one website and to access the discount use the promo code GUILDFORD at the payment review page. The offer expires on 30th September.

