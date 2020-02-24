ADVNTR Media Group appoints Webber as head of creative

Share Facebook

ADVNTR Media Group has appointed James Webber as head of creative.

Webber previously worked at Madison for five years, where he grew his field taking on the graphical design for house-brands Saracen and Genesis. During his tenure with the distributor, he also created a rebrand for Adventure Bicycles, before finally becoming lead designer for the Ridgeback brand.

“I’m thrilled to be starting this position and to be part of such a strong and enthusiastic team,” said Webber. “This is an exciting time to be working in the cycling industry. The boundaries are continually being pushed and the industry is constantly evolving.”

Outside of the cycle industry, Webber has served clients such as Papa John’s, The Open University and UCC Coffee while working for the full-service agency Cygnus, based in Milton Keynes. Webber contributes over seven years of design experience straight out of university both as freelance and in-house design.

James Deane, founder and head of marketing, added: “This is an exciting time for the team here at ADVNTR Media Group. We are very pleased to welcome James Webber into the fold. He is an excellent addition who will further strengthen our creative offerings.

“Our aim is to produce memorable campaigns for clients across traditional print advertising and the digital world, with all the expertise provided under one roof.”